DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securus Foundation is joining the movement by bringing national awareness to the way the media and general public refer to previously incarcerated individuals and those currently involved in the criminal justice system. The "Language Matters" campaign has appointed Ramadii Parker as the campaign's Ambassador to further bring awareness to this cause by sharing his personal story and the real impact that language has on someone's transition.
"Words are powerful and can seriously impact an individual's ability to succeed in this world," CEO of The Securus Foundation Dawn Freedman said. "This is an important cause that frankly society does not seem to be aware of, that is why we want to educate the public that the labels they use to refer to someone can make or break a person's life. Initiating this campaign is another step to addressing the issue with dehumanizing language."
The Securus Foundation is seeking to change the narrative in a manner that is addressed in optimism, acceptance, hope, and possibility. Describing people who have been incarcerated as humans directly impacts their ability to re-engage back into their communities. The Securus Foundation is asking for the media, private businesses, non-profits, and the general public to make a pledge to think about the labels they use to refer to individuals and to use humanizing language in hopes of initiating the necessary cultural change.
Ramadii Parker was appointed the campaign's Ambassador because he is a prime example of a successful transition back into society following involvement in the criminal justice system. The Securus Foundation recognizes the importance of including a Justice-Involved individual to lead the charge. The "Language Matters" campaign strives to bring awareness of the negative impact of dehumanizing language and ways society can change to encourage hope and support.
"We are thankful and honored to have Ramadii as our campaign Ambassador," Dawn Freeman said. "Who better to represent our National Language Matters campaign, than someone who attended our first R.E.A.L. Workshop while incarcerated, and has since transitioned back home successfully and just graduated from Ashland University with a Bachelor's degree in Communication. His personal success story of responsibility, accountability, empowerment and legacy will certainly inspire people to pledge support and see the importance of how language directly affects those working to positively overcome past mistakes."
The Securus Foundation just celebrated its third anniversary on June 5th. Over these first few years, it has launched the www.ExodusPlanner.com platform, developed and conducted workshops, and actively engages and supports positive efforts to improve the reentry processes and reduce recidivism across the United States. The "Language Matters" campaign is the latest in the Foundation's efforts to achieve its vision to modernize the re-entry process to increase successful community reengagement.
For more information to get involved and support the cause please visit Justice Involved Ambassador - Language Matters Pledge click the "Take the Pledge" button at the bottom of the page and sign the petition.
About The Securus Foundation:
Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the vision of The Securus Foundation is to modernize the reentry process to increase successful community reengagement. The Securus Foundation is a non-profit organization, formed exclusively for charitable and educational purposes that include but not limited to, advancing education, relief of the poor, distressed, and underprivileged, and lessening the burdens of government. The Securus Foundation's primary function is to develop, organize, and/or streamline services in conjunction with government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, colleges and universities, and formerly incarcerated individuals that desire to establish or improve reentry processes to reduce recidivism across the United States. To learn more about The Securus Foundation, please visit www.thesecurusfoundation.org.
Contact:
Dawn Freeman
dfreeman@thesecurusfoundation.org