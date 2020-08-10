HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $267.6 million, or $0.60 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $514.4 million, second-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $345.7 million, and second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $208.6 million.
SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase
- Achieved record Delaware oil throughput of 202 MBbls/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase
- Executed open-market repurchases for $64.5 million of Senior Notes due 2021, 2022, and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $63 million
(1)
Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
In July 2020, WES announced its second-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution of $0.3110, which is unchanged from WES's first-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution. Second-quarter 2020 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $67.7 million.
"Less-than-expected producer curtailments, commercial successes, and realized cost efficiencies underpin our impressive and above-expectation second-quarter results," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ure. "Although our sector continues to face significant uncertainty, we are optimistic that activity will increase into 2021 and confident in our ability to generate meaningful free cash flow after distributions while advancing our long-term objectives."
Second-quarter 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.4 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 3-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 711 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 19-percent increase from second-quarter 2019. Second-quarter 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets averaged 773 MBbls/d, representing an 8-percent sequential-quarter increase and a 50-percent increase from second-quarter 2019.
Second-quarter 2020 and year-to-date capital expenditures(2) totaled $69.6 million and $227.6 million, respectively.
(1)
Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
(2)
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
REVISED 2020 GUIDANCE
Revised 2020 guidance is based on to-date results and customer-provided production-forecast information obtained by WES. Updated guidance is as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) between $1.85 billion and $1.90 billion, which represents a $100 million increase to the midpoint of guidance previously issued with WES's first-quarter 2020 earnings results ("prior guidance")
- Total capital expenditures(2) between $400 million and $450 million, which represents a $75 million reduction to the prior-guidance midpoint. Total year capital expenditures include capital expenditures attributable to the second Latham train completed during first-quarter 2020 and the addition of approximately 28,750 horsepower of compression, 65 miles of gathering lines, 90 MBbls/d of Delaware Basin saltwater-disposal capacity, and two 30 MBbls/d oil-stabilization trains, also in the Delaware Basin
"Second-quarter commodity-price increases lessened the adverse impact of production curtailments and current commodity prices support continued producer activity," said Chief Financial Officer, Mike Pearl. "We expect incremental drilling and completion activity to continue into 2021 and beyond so long as commodity prices remain supportive. Irrespective of market conditions, we will remain committed to exercising capital discipline and realizing cost savings to maximize Free cash flow after distributions, which we will prioritize toward leverage reduction."
(1)
A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss) is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time.
(2)
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines "Free cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
Below are reconciliations of (i) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
thousands
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
345,688
$
343,458
$
738,999
$
686,531
Less:
Capital expenditures
140,249
318,281
313,065
704,425
Contributions to equity investments
5,104
40,790
16,064
77,333
Add:
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings
8,288
9,260
13,340
17,052
Free cash flow
$
208,623
$
(6,353)
$
423,210
$
(78,175)
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
738,999
$
686,531
Net cash used in investing activities
(355,001)
(2,865,168)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(424,222)
2,182,290
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
thousands
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
281,341
$
175,058
$
(8,059)
$
387,037
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
71,576
70,522
137,496
132,535
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
5,677
4,343
10,911
6,141
Interest expense
94,654
79,472
183,240
145,348
Income tax expense
5,044
1,278
5,044
11,370
Depreciation and amortization
119,805
121,117
252,124
235,063
Impairments (1)
10,150
797
606,952
1,187
Other expense
(2,098)
58,639
1,950
93,852
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
(2,843)
(1,061)
(2,883)
(1,651)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
1,395
—
8,740
—
Equity income, net – related parties
54,415
63,598
115,762
121,590
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
4,225
4,225
8,450
8,450
Other income
1,652
—
1,652
—
Income tax benefit
—
—
4,280
—
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
12,864
11,544
25,629
22,894
Adjusted EBITDA
$
514,441
$
432,920
$
1,028,028
$
861,250
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
345,688
$
343,458
$
738,999
$
686,531
Interest (income) expense, net
90,429
75,247
174,790
136,898
Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards
—
1,218
—
648
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
(2,197)
(1,337)
(4,297)
(2,848)
Current income tax expense (benefit)
2,077
458
(35)
6,485
Other (income) expense, net (3)
(2,173)
(470)
(412)
(902)
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
12,763
—
12,763
—
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
8,288
9,260
13,340
17,052
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
207,838
6,818
200,136
(2,668)
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
(101,247)
25,669
(72,323)
81,198
Other items, net
(34,161)
(15,857)
(9,304)
(38,250)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
(12,864)
(11,544)
(25,629)
(22,894)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
514,441
$
432,920
$
1,028,028
$
861,250
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
738,999
$
686,531
Net cash used in investing activities
(355,001)
(2,865,168)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(424,222)
2,182,290
(1)
Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
(3)
Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $59.0 million and $94.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
thousands
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin
Operating income (loss)
$
373,766
$
310,060
$
158,863
$
628,988
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
71,576
70,522
137,496
132,535
Operation and maintenance
145,186
148,431
304,377
291,260
General and administrative
36,423
30,027
76,888
52,871
Property and other taxes
19,395
14,282
37,871
30,567
Depreciation and amortization
119,805
121,117
252,124
235,063
Impairments (1)
10,150
797
606,952
1,187
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
(2,843)
(1,061)
(2,883)
(1,651)
Equity income, net – related parties
54,415
63,598
115,762
121,590
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
21,605
20,189
40,828
36,778
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
16,167
16,034
32,592
31,584
Adjusted gross margin
$
686,957
$
596,476
$
1,388,272
$
1,184,170
Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets
$
454,476
$
412,494
$
925,842
$
824,922
Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
165,767
137,716
333,595
269,086
Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets
66,714
46,266
128,835
90,162
(1)
Includes goodwill impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
thousands except per-unit amounts
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues and other
Service revenues – fee based
$
642,628
$
593,544
$
1,344,024
$
1,173,518
Service revenues – product based
7,000
16,675
22,921
36,054
Product sales
21,736
74,469
78,385
146,602
Other
391
366
738
763
Total revenues and other
671,755
685,054
1,446,068
1,356,937
Equity income, net – related parties
54,415
63,598
115,762
121,590
Operating expenses
Cost of product
18,602
122,877
121,872
236,940
Operation and maintenance
145,186
148,431
304,377
291,260
General and administrative
36,423
30,027
76,888
52,871
Property and other taxes
19,395
14,282
37,871
30,567
Depreciation and amortization
119,805
121,117
252,124
235,063
Long-lived asset impairments
10,150
797
165,935
1,187
Goodwill impairment
—
—
441,017
—
Total operating expenses
349,561
437,531
1,400,084
847,888
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
(2,843)
(1,061)
(2,883)
(1,651)
Operating income (loss)
373,766
310,060
158,863
628,988
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
4,225
4,225
8,450
8,450
Interest expense
(94,654)
(79,472)
(183,240)
(145,348)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
1,395
—
8,740
—
Other income (expense), net (1)
1,653
(58,477)
(108)
(93,683)
Income (loss) before income taxes
286,385
176,336
(7,295)
398,407
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,044
1,278
764
11,370
Net income (loss)
281,341
175,058
(8,059)
387,037
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
8,304
5,464
(24,569)
98,783
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
273,037
$
169,594
$
16,510
$
288,254
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
273,037
$
169,594
$
16,510
$
288,254
Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko
—
(163)
—
(29,279)
General partner interest in net (income) loss
(5,461)
—
(330)
—
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
$
267,576
$
169,431
$
16,180
$
258,975
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted
$
0.60
$
0.37
$
0.04
$
0.69
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted
443,973
453,000
443,972
376,702
(1)
Includes losses associated with the interest-rate swap agreements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
thousands except number of units
June 30,
December 31,
Total current assets
$
559,163
$
402,412
Anadarko note receivable
259,481
260,000
Net property, plant, and equipment
8,914,716
9,064,931
Other assets
2,219,883
2,619,110
Total assets
$
11,953,243
$
12,346,453
Total current liabilities
$
891,046
$
485,954
Long-term debt
7,544,396
7,951,565
Asset retirement obligations
327,971
336,396
Other liabilities
254,313
227,245
Total liabilities
9,017,726
9,001,160
Equity and partners' capital
Common units (443,992,499 and 443,971,409 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)
2,820,327
3,209,947
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019)
(22,347)
(14,224)
Noncontrolling interests
137,537
149,570
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
$
11,953,243
$
12,346,453
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
thousands
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(8,059)
$
387,037
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and amortization
252,124
235,063
Long-lived asset impairments
165,935
1,187
Goodwill impairment
441,017
—
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
2,883
1,651
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
(8,740)
—
(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps
—
94,585
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
(12,763)
—
Change in other items, net
(93,398)
(32,992)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
738,999
$
686,531
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(313,065)
$
(704,425)
Acquisitions from related parties
—
(2,007,501)
Acquisitions from third parties
—
(93,303)
Contributions to equity investments - related parties
(16,064)
(77,333)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
13,340
17,052
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
—
342
Other
(39,212)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(355,001)
$
(2,865,168)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
$
3,586,173
$
2,710,750
Repayments of debt
(3,583,149)
(467,595)
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
(4,686)
(5,662)
Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units
—
(855)
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
(422,679)
(408,234)
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
(2,775)
(3,793)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating
(8,676)
(106,666)
Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties
21,832
456,938
Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko
—
7,407
Finance lease payments
(10,262)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(424,222)
$
2,182,290
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(40,224)
$
3,653
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
99,962
92,142
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
59,738
$
95,795
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
554
528
547
527
Processing
3,563
3,524
3,605
3,498
Equity investments (1)
458
402
451
390
Total throughput
4,575
4,454
4,603
4,415
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
162
178
164
177
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
4,413
4,276
4,439
4,238
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
359
302
360
303
Equity investments (3)
367
311
391
308
Total throughput
726
613
751
611
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
15
13
15
13
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
711
600
736
598
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering and disposal
773
515
745
516
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
15
10
15
10
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
758
505
730
506
Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)
$
1.13
$
1.06
$
1.15
$
1.08
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)
2.56
2.52
2.49
2.49
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)
0.97
1.01
0.97
0.98
(1)
Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
(3)
Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.
(4)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.
(5)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.
(6)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
1,309
1,179
202
141
773
515
DJ Basin
1,329
1,266
113
112
—
—
Equity investments
458
402
367
311
—
—
Other
1,479
1,607
44
49
—
—
Total throughput
4,575
4,454
726
613
773
515
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
1,349
1,178
197
143
745
516
DJ Basin
1,368
1,262
120
107
—
—
Equity investments
451
390
391
308
—
—
Other
1,435
1,585
43
53
—
—
Total throughput
4,603
4,415
751
611
745
516