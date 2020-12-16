Results from a recent survey of MoneyGram customers showed that nearly 70% of respondents have sent more money in 2020 compared to last year, despite hardships caused by the pandemic Increased needs of family and friends abroad has been the biggest factor impacting decisions to send money this year, above personal situations such as change in income The pandemic has evolved the way consumers send and receive money, as nearly 60% of respondents reported that they now use more digital methods in cross-border transfers