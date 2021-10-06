DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its proven GP100 rectifier platform, ABB Power Conversion has developed a new lower-voltage, true three-phase, 6-kilowatt (kW) version to provide the power levels needed in telecommunication and networking applications. The low-line rectifiers provide the foundation for a variety of lower-voltage power systems to be developed by ABB, starting with its low-line GPS4830.
Both the low-line GP100 and GPS4830 help power designers and engineers demands for high-density data and communication solutions where high-line 380-480V feeds may not be available – and in regions, such as Japan, where lower-voltage (200-, 208- and 240-volt) AC utility power is prominent.
"With voltage levels varying by region, a one-size-fits-all approach to power conversion topologies cannot effectively meet the capacity demands of telecom applications responsible for keeping our world connected," explained Vito Savino, wireline and data center segment leader at ABB Power Conversion. "By expanding our line of GPS4830 power systems to now support lower-voltage environments, we can meet the needs and requirements of our global customers while helping to provide the reliable, quality power they require."
The GP100L3R48TEZ rectifiers deliver the same amount of power as competitive AC-DC power supplies but in half the rack space – significantly improving power density. This high power density, combined with the rectifiers' compact design and high efficiency operation, helps it meet the evolving needs of customers and original equipment manufacturers within the telecom, cable, and data center segments. For example, the rectifiers provide the 48V DC output voltages required for many of today's distributed power architectures, telecom switches, LAN/WAN/MAN applications, file servers, and enterprise networks.
When used in ABB's GPS4830 power systems, the efficiency levels achieved with the low-line GP100 rectifiers combine with the proven cabinet design and distribution of the GPS4848 to provide a robust solution for telecommunications applications. A fully equipped low-line GPS4830 bay can achieve 144 kW of capacity with 12 rectifier shelves incorporated while still allowing 44 inches of vertical space for the installation of distribution panels.
"The addition of the low-line GP100 to our product portfolio enables us to provide a complete range of GPS4830 power systems to meet our customers' needs regardless of the utility voltage available near their facility," Savino continued. "And with both high-line and low-line variations now available, we can provide a one-stop-shop for our customers to meet their global telecom power needs."
Additional Features
The low-line GP100 rectifiers also feature:
- 200/208/240 VAC input.
- 42-58 VDC output.
- Up to 96.5% efficiency.
- Three means for monitoring/control: Analog, PMBus™, or Galaxy-based RS485 protocol.
- Comprehensive input, output, and over-temperature protection.
- Redundant, parallel operation with active load sharing and redundant +5V auxiliary power.
- Power factor correction that meets both EN/IEC 61000-3-2 and EN 60555-2 requirements.
- Conformally coated design.
To learn more about the new three-phase, low-line GP100 rectifiers click here. And to learn more about the lower-voltage GPS4830 power systems, click here.
