HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston real estate development firm Scarlet today announced breaking ground on Frame Almeda Genoa, an innovative 216-unit residential multifamily development in Houston's City Park neighborhood. The $32M development will provide reasonably priced, high-quality housing a stone's throw from the heart of downtown Houston.
Developed in partnership with veteran Houston real estate investor Avishai Ron's Urban Meridian group, the Almeda Genoa project is located just minutes from the Pearland, Hobby Airport, and the University of Houston. With convenient freeway access, the project also offers seamless transportation to the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston.
Designed by E Studio Group, the architects behind some of Houston's most striking commercial developments, Frame Almeda Genoa features 6 multistory residential buildings nestled amid more than 8 acres of native plants, landscaped recreational areas, swimming facilities, and ponds. With experience building over 1,000 comparable units over the past 5 years, the project partners will also serve as general contractors on the job, with a hands-on approach to ensure construction quality, building efficiency, and adherence to the project's timeline.
Founded in 2018 by up-and-coming Houston real estate developers Daniel Ron and Alexander Ron, Scarlet is committed to building high quality development projects guided by the philosophy of intentional design — a hands-on approach where every detail is carefully considered, and every decision made with a clear vision in mind. Building on the Ron family's 40 years of collective real estate experience, Scarlet is transforming the built environment for a new generation, with a commitment to innovative building solutions tailored to the unique needs of the communities it serves.
The City Park community, located just south of Houston's Central Business District, is a vibrant neighborhood featuring retail locations, entertainment venues, golf courses, and world-class medical care, plus easy access to parks, concert venues, sporting facilities, and Galveston's beaches. With Houston ranked as the country's 13th fastest growing large metropolitan area in the latest U.S. Census, City Park is primed to emerge as a major center for economic and cultural growth, with more than 1,800 new homes currently planned in the immediate area.
"As investors, developers, and most importantly longtime Houstonians, we're committed to creating projects that build and strengthen local communities while generating compelling financial returns," says Scarlet cofounder Daniel Ron. "There's an urgent need for affordable high-quality housing in the City Park area, and we're thrilled to be delivering a family-friendly, intentionally designed development that will elevate the neighborhood for years and decades to come."
"Frame Almeda Genoa epitomizes the development philosophy that Scarlet brings to all its projects," says Scarlet cofounder Alexander Ron. "We're working with an incredible design team and using premium materials to create a wonderful new community for hundreds of local families — and we're doing so in a smart, efficient way that promises to generate many years of strong returns for our investors."
