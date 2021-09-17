ANGLETON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fathers face many obstacles when it comes to negotiating custody arrangements. The Brazoria County family law firm of Terry & Roberts shares advice for fathers on how to navigate child custody in the state of Texas.
Hire an Attorney
The stress of a child custody dispute is difficult for all parents, particularly if they do not have legal counsel to guide them through the process. Hiring an attorney is crucial for fathers forming or modifying child custody arrangements. A knowledgeable, empathetic attorney can help fathers remain in good standing with the court by adhering to all court orders, while also advocating on their behalf to ensure the court takes their needs into account.
Follow Court Orders
Parents are required by law to follow court orders regarding child custody; if they do not, additional legal issues may arise, which can have serious consequences. Dealing with these issues increases financial pressure and emotional strain in an already stressful situation.
Pay Child Support
One of the most important things fathers can do to stay in good standing with the court is to pay child support as ordered. A parent should never take it upon himself or herself to suspend payments in response to legal issues or other disputes. This doesn't just hurt a parent's case, it also negatively impacts their child or children's quality of life.
Maintain Records
Fathers should keep records related to child pick-up and drop-off schedules, vacations, child support, and child custody. This gives them evidence to use in case a dispute arises.
Co-Parent Respectfully
Parents should communicate openly about visitation, education, healthcare, and other key issues. This helps both parents feel their parent-child relationships are not being interfered with by the other party. Additionally, children who witness a respectful co-parenting relationship are less likely to struggle with mental health and other stress-related issues.
Attend Important Events
One of the more difficult aspects of separation or divorce is that fathers often feel they miss out on important life events. Fathers should make an effort to stay involved and show up for sports games, school programs, birthday parties, and more. These are opportunities for fathers and children to create lifelong memories and strengthen their bond.
Create a Welcoming Space
It's common for relationships to feel awkward during the transitional phases of a child custody arrangement. Children are sensitive to their environments, and when a home has been affected by separation or divorce, it can leave them feeling adrift. Fathers can help kids through this by creating a dedicated space for them in their home. This does not necessarily mean each child needs his or her own room, but effort should be made to create a space that is welcoming and comforting.
About Terry & Roberts
Terry & Roberts is a family law firm that serves Pearland, Texas and Brazoria County, Texas. Attorneys Lenette M. Terry, William J. Terry, and T.J. Roberts are deeply committed to advocating for the rights of their clients, offering them skilled representation in court and compassionate, personal care outside of it. Contact Terry & Roberts by calling the firm at 979-849-4387, visiting their website at https://terryandrobertslaw.com, or making an appointment to see them at 203 East Cedar, Angleton, TX 77515.
Media Contact
LENETTE M. TERRY, Terry & Roberts, 979-849-4387, info@terryandrobertslaw.com
SOURCE Terry & Roberts