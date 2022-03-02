EDNA, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Lavaca-Navidad River Authority has officially joined the Texas Purchasing Group to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The Texas Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. Lavaca-Navidad River Authority invites all vendors to register online with the Texas Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/lavacanavidadriverauthority.
With the Texas Purchasing Group, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from over 50 participating agencies throughout Texas. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group, rather than their website, Lavaca-Navidad River Authority hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the Texas Purchasing Group provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.
"Lavaca-Navidad River Authority is looking to widen bid distribution and increase vendor competition," says Jill Crenshaw, Director of Administrative Services of Lavaca-Navidad River Authority. "Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the Texas Purchasing Group we can quantifiably track the level of diversity."
Lavaca-Navidad River Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/lavacanavidadriverauthority and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 50 other public agencies participating on the Texas Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.
About Lavaca-Navidad River Authority:
The Lavaca-Navidad River Authority (LNRA) is a regional water provider and owns, operates and manages Lake Texana and its associated operating facilities, property, and recreation centers. The LNRA provides and delivers surface water to municipal and industrial customers including the City of Corpus Christi, Formosa Plastics, Inteplast, the City of Point Comfort, and the Calhoun County Port Authority. In addition to the water-based operations, the LNRA also owns, operates, and manages the Brackenridge Recreation Complex that includes Brackenridge Park & Campground, Texana Park and Campground, and the Main Event Center at Brackenridge.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
