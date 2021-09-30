Photo (left): Woodforest National Bank Wins 2021 IBAT BOCB Gold Award for Financial Literacy. From left to right: Nisha Floyd, Krystian Reyes, Julie Mayrant and Mike White from Woodforest National Bank, and Christopher Williston, President and CEO from Independent Bankers Association of Texas. Photo (right): From left to right: Daniel Galindo and Krystian Reyes from Woodforest National Bank accepting TBA's 2021 LiFE Award. (Photo credit: Rob Wilson of RC Photographic Productions, Inc.)