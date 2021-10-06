FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Jupiter Education Services, LLC dba Red Comet is No. 47 fastest-growing private company in the Education Sector. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the entire education industry.
"As states shuttered schools across the United States, companies in the Education sector saw an unprecedented opportunity to serve the public. Red Comet was one such company that faced this challenge headlong and emerged a leader in the realm of online education," said President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan.
"It took grit and nerves of steel to reimagine education overnight and present solutions that worked to schools and students alike," said Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan.
Red Comet's evidence-based program helps schools mitigate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on specific groups. Schools use Red Comet to help identify students' learning gaps and use its core instruction for a variety of needs like in-school instruction, summer learning, afterschool/extended day enrichment. The program supports diverse student populations and allows for individualized skill-building through a personalized online curriculum.
Red Comet is an online education company that is fully accredited and approved in several states in the US. Red Comet offers a variety of solutions for virtual/remote learning, blended learning, alternate learning and addressing learning loss.
