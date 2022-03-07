FORT WORTH, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail today announced it will be hosting its second JA Inspire Virtual event for middle school and high school students on March 9, 2022 through the vFairs virtual event platform.
The JA Inspire Virtual helps students in grades 6-12 connect with professionals from some of the region's most prominent employers, while exploring career pathways and learning about the skills needed for in-demand jobs. Students connect their own interests to a variety of career opportunities and strengthen their coursework pathway for high school and beyond. The virtual platform offers students an entirely new education experience in the form of a college and career fair that was birthed out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can explore opportunities in a safe and interactive environment, while JA and participating employers and organizations can expand their reach beyond what a physical event could offer.
This event follows a successful first year hosting JA Inspire Virtual with vFairs in 2021. The past event welcomed 2800 students, whereas this year a turnout of over 7500 students is anticipated. The success of the event is attributed to the fact that Junior Achievement is able to effectively bring industry leaders into the classroom through this virtual environment, which solidifies education partners' trust in Junior Achievement as a strategic solutions provider.
"Pre-pandemic, Junior Achievement had some blended learning experiences for students, but JA Inspire Virtual, made possible through the vFairs platform, has increased our impact by making this sort of virtual education both informational and innovative for students," said Cindy Hames, President.
"We are so glad to act as a partner for Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail as they continue providing learning opportunities for students within an interactive virtual space," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "It is phenomenal seeing what Junior Achievement's teams are accomplishing, and how many students their events are affecting."
To learn more about the event, visit https://jactinspire.vfairs.com/
About JA of the Chisholm Trail
Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Our K-12 programs foster financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship using experiential learning to inspire kids to dream big and reach their potential. JA gives young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart life choices.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com
