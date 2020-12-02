Ram TRX Owners Beware: Texas Tuner Adds More Bite to the All-New Ford F-150 - 805 bhp Supercharged V8 engine - The most powerful Ford truck by HENNESSEY - 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds - The quickest Ford truck by HENNESSEY - Only 100 offered in 2021 - One of the most exclusive Ford trucks by HENNESSEY