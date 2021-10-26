GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PaystubsNow announced the launch of its latest paystub generator feature, which allows users to access instant proof of payment in just a few easy steps. The innovative W-2 form generator is the perfect tool for individuals and business owners searching for the best way to streamline their operations and direct more attention to other needs.
By simply including the necessary information (such as social security number, company name, and income earned), users can quickly receive a detailed document within minutes. Paired with their invoice generator and other features, this essential addition proves that PaystubsNow is the best place to turn to for hassle-free — yet accurate — financial documentation.
Of PaystubsNow's exceptional solution for receiving proof of payment, a spokesperson for the company commented, "We know how confusing it can be to complete documentation alone, which is why PaystubsNow developed an innovative paystub generator, invoice generator, and more to make the process straightforward. Thanks to our commitment to user-friendliness and accuracy, we can promise that there is no other website like PaystubsNow!"
Receiving proof of payment with PaystubsNow's new W-2 generator is incredibly simple. To get started, users simply need to complete the following requirements:
Input their relevant information into the online W-2 form. This includes things like marital status, yearly income (pre-tax), the state worked in, and more.
After filling out every field and double-checking for accuracy, they can immediately view their W-2 form with the click of a button.
At this point, users can receive their official, properly formatted W-2 by purchasing a digital copy for the low price of $15.49 or a hard copy for $40.49.
Much like its invoice and paystub generator, PaystubsNow's W-2 solution is the first of its kind. Still, it's important for much more than simple convenience — after all, having an accurate W-2 form is crucial for any taxpayer.
Some reasons to use PaystubsNow's W-2 form feature include:
Personal Information Verification: A W-2 form allows the IRS to track both individuals and the income they earn throughout the year. If their information is incorrect or improperly formatted, the agency will have trouble matching their form with its own records, which can lead to time-consuming complications.
Tax Information: Furthermore, the W-2 form enables individuals to report how much federal and state taxes were withheld from their paycheck. It's critical to include this information, as the IRS will need to confirm the tax payments they or their employer made throughout the year.
Fortunately, thanks to PaystubsNow, anyone can meet these criteria regardless of how familiar they are with W-2 forms.
About PaystubsNow: PaystubsNow is an online resource for individuals seeking simple and quick documentation covering many services. With its most popular resources, including paystub and invoice generation, growing in popularity, the website is providing multiple additional solutions covering a range of needs, from W-2 forms to Utility Bills. Since its establishment, PaystubsNow has helped over 328,052 customers and garnered more than 1,000 five-star reviews.
