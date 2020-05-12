FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Investigations, DFW's only all-female Private Investigations firm, specializing in surveillance, has partnered with Sierra Tango US Training Group, a leading full-service resource for tactical/civilian training and private security, to offer all-female security teams.
The security teams offer personal and executive protection. All female agents are fully licensed as personal protection officers (PPO) in the State of Texas.
Morrison Investigations is a well-known all-female private investigation firm who has served the DFW area since 2011.
Sierra Tango is a husband and wife + Law Enforcement/Civilian Team with 35+ years of collective instructional experience, and 20+ years in Executive/Dignitary, Corporate, and Protection.
Clients tend to prefer female protection agents as a less obvious form of security. The public assumption is often that a female PPO is an assistant, colleague, or family member. The female agent blends in to provide a discreet, covert, and more strategic option in scenarios that may be personally, professionally, emotionally, or socially delicate.
Female protection agents are in high demand for all of those reasons, and the provider options are few.
Morrison Investigations and Sierra Tango have partnered up for this very reason. To offer what is in high demand: female protection agents who have extensive training and pre-planning experience. Each client will receive a risk assessment analysis, advance planning and an execution briefing, prior to the commencement of any job.
#privatesecurity #armedsecurity #personalprotection #privateinvestigator #privateinvestigators #femalebo
dyguard #corporatesecurity #executiveprotection #executiveprotectionlifestyle #dignitaryprotection #chur
chsecurity #femalesecurity #sierratangous #morrisoninvestigations
Krissy Morrison
Tiffany Harris, M. Ed.
Morrison Investigations
Sierra Tango US
817.902.4550