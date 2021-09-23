COMFORT, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John N. DeFoore, Sr. gives readers a unique perspective into one of the Bible's most influential people in Saul Paul($10.99, paperback, 9781662825392; $24.99, dust jacket, 9781662825408; $4.99, e-book, 9781662825415).
A man named Saul underwent a life change like none other when he met Jesus on the road to Damascus. Later known as the apostle Paul, he was chosen by God to pen the writings that would guide Christians for centuries to come.
John N DeFoore, Sr. is a World War II veteran with numerous degrees and many years as a Baptist minister. He earned a Bronze Cross for his service, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Theology, and varied continuing education at New College, Princeton, Harvard and the Jungian Institute. DeFoore and his wife, Marion, share four sons.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Saul Paul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
JOHN N. DEFOORE, SR., Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, inquiry@salemauthorservices.com
SOURCE Xulon Press