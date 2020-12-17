AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) to deliver Esper's regulatory productivity suite to the agency.
"From our first meeting, the leadership at OCI has proven to be committed to advancing the agency's regulatory goals and becoming an example of best practices to other insurance agencies around the United States" says Esper CEO Maleka Momand.
Over the course of the next year, Esper will work with the OCI to conduct a holistic review of all existing agency policies and establish a digitized regulatory process across agency stakeholders.
"We are looking forward to working with Esper to update our regulatory process," said OCI Executive Counsel Gregg Conley. "Through this partnership, we hope to repeal outdated and unnecessary regulations currently on the books more easily, and to position the agency at the forefront of regulatory best practices."
Esper is a regulatory technology company modernizing how agencies create and manage public policy. To learn more, visit esper.com.
