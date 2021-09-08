IRVING, Texas, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formed a new partnership with oral and maxillofacial surgery specialists Columbia Oral Surgery and Implants, which has multiple surgeons and two locations in Portland, Oregon. This is USOSM's first partner practice in the state.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM now has partner practices spanning 16 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California and Oregon.
"We look forward to this, our first partnership in Oregon, and are honored that it's with Columbia Oral Surgery and Implants, which is known throughout the Portland community and the OMS profession for exceptional dedication to patient care and clinical excellence – values we share and look for in prospective partners," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Led by founding doctor Normund K. Auzins, DDS, Columbia Oral Surgery and Implants provides quality service and compassionate care in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dr. Auzins offers a full range of oral surgery services, from dental implants to wisdom tooth removal, oral biopsies, bone grafting and more. Services are offered in two convenient locations: one in the Northeast area of Portland, and the other in downtown.
"We're experts in oral and maxillofacial surgery and USOSM is an expert in business. Partnering together means we'll be able to focus more on what we do best – caring for our patients – while USOSM focuses on the business side, so that our practice can run as smoothly as possible. We will continue to have full clinical autonomy – so how we treat patients won't change at all – but we will gain more resources and valuable business expertise to help support our team and our patients," noted Dr. Auzins.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
