First independent dealer group recognized with highest award at every location
DALLAS, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- History has been repeated! Ford Motor Company announced that every Randall Reed Planet Ford dealership location has earned the manufacturer's highest honor, the Triple Crown Award.
The first time it was announced in 2018, it was an unprecedented event for an independent Ford dealer to earn this award at every single location within the same year. After earning it four times over for 2017, the Reed family of dealerships earned quadruple triple crowns, again, for 2021.
According to Ford, only 36 dealerships nationwide won the Ford Triple Crown for 2021. Of those, Randall Reed's family of Ford dealerships achieved earning four of the 36, and that is out of nearly 3,000 Ford dealerships in the country.
"When our amazing team first achieved this accomplishment, it was said to be a billion to one odds chance of it happening. Now, our Planet Ford locations have done it twice," said Randall Reed, owner of World Class Automotive Group.
Ford's Triple Crown recognizes the best of the best. While this is the second time the dealerships have won the honor simultaneously, it's the 10th consecutive Triple Crown for Planet Ford in Humble, the ninth honor for Planet Ford 635 in Garland, the sixth for Planet Ford in Spring, and the third for Planet Ford Dallas Love Field.
To receive the highly sought-after Triple Crown, each dealership had to receive all of Ford's top awards, which include the President's Award for customer service; One Ford Elite for excellence in Sales, Service or Parts; and the Ford Customer Service Premier Club. All of the World Class Automotive dealerships, including Bill Fick Ford in Huntsville, Texas, have garnered the Ford President's Award, year after year.
"For over 30 years, our family has proudly served our community always treating our customers like one of our own family members," said Shelby Reed, President of World Class Automotive Group. "Our team not only works hard to meet our customers 'every auto need, they care that our customers are happy and totally satisfied."
Sherry Reed, co-owner of World Class Automotive Group agrees, "We're thankful that our customers trust us with their auto needs. Helping people and making them happy is what our dealerships are all about."
About World Class
World Class Automotive is owned by Randall, Sherry, and Shelby Reed. The family-owned business is comprised of several dealerships throughout Texas, including Planet Ford in Spring, the #1 Ford dealership in Houston, Planet Lincoln in Spring, Planet Ford in Humble, Planet 635 Ford in Garland, Planet Ford Dallas Love Field and Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field. Learn more at ReedHasIt.com.
*Based on retail ford sales reported by Ford annually since 1998.
