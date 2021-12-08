DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monica and Joe Eastin have pledged a generous donation to The Episcopal School of Dallas to name and endow the school's WORX Program, a summer internship experience for rising seniors.
"Monica and I are passionate about the opportunity for young people to receive a quality education that inspires them to reach their full potential," said Joe Eastin. "We are proud to support the ESD WORX Program so students can experience real-world career options to help them reach their highest potential."
The WORX program was founded in 2014 and modeled after collegiate programs. It has provided more than 500 students the opportunity to gain first-hand exposure to career paths in which they may be interested, propelling them one step closer to finding meaning in their collegiate and post-graduate lives.
"WORX participation has had a direct impact on some students' placement into prestigious colleges and competitive majors," said Chris Gonzales, ESD Director of College Guidance. "Rising Seniors hone real-world skills by researching their career interests, going through an application and interview process, and witnessing high-level professionals in action."
Since its inception, WORX has been largely dependent on the school's Dads' Partnership, a group of parent and alumni volunteers, who work tirelessly to secure partnerships with local Dallas businesses to accept summer interns. The Eastins' gift provides the WORX Program permanent funding in the form of an endowment, assuring the program's future for many years to come and allowing a dedicated coordinator to spearhead the shepherding of relationships with WORX Program business partners.
"What makes WORX successful and an integral part of the ESD high school experience is the amazing support we receive from ESD alumni and parents - the jobs offered to students make everything possible," said Robert Shive, ESD parent and WORX Program founder.
The Episcopal School of Dallas greatly values every partnership it has with local businesses, all of which help further the school's commitment to the development of its students.
"What I've found is that in working with so many amazing students is that I get as much out of WORX as the student interns; it's a rich experience for each of us," said ESD parent Dr. Megan Wood of Texas Hand & Arm Surgical Center, a founding WORX partner. "I've also come to really appreciate that the WORX Program is equal access for all – it's a connection available to each member of ESD's rising senior class."
"Our law firm has been fortunate enough to witness these students grow in confidence, capability, determination, and success," said ESD alumnus Brian Rawson of Hartline, Dacus, Barger, Dreyer LLP, a founding WORX partner. "It has been a real pleasure to work with such fine students and to see their eyes opened to the possibilities and opportunities before them."
The WORX Program has collaborated with more than 300 businesses in the Dallas area since its inception in industries such as real estate, law, healthcare, advertising, engineering, interior design, information technology, banking finance, and film. These partnerships have empowered students to find their purpose prior to graduating and inspired them to give back to the Dallas community in their adult lives.
About The Episcopal School of Dallas
The Episcopal School of Dallas, founded in 1974, is a faith-centered, coeducational, college preparatory day school that seeks to ignite lives of purpose through the development of an educated conscience. Located in the heart of Preston Hollow with a 110+ acre outdoor education center near Anna, Texas, the school enrolls approximately 1,150 students in grades Beginner through 12. To learn more about The Episcopal School of Dallas, please visit https://www.esdallas.org/.
