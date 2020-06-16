DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community, has been recognized with the US Best Managed Companies award, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. As part of its inaugural program in the U.S., this award recognizes private companies demonstrating excellence in strategy, execution, culture and financials.
"We are excited to be honored by the US Best Managed Companies program," said Erik Anderson, Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman. "Our long-term view and purpose of the business is guided by our strategic Model Thinking, which serves as our playbook for successful execution. Our leaders use it as a guide, and it is how we've built Topgolf to become the growing, experiential movement it is today."
Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation and fun. As pioneers of the sports-entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a one-of-a-kind company that, as of 2019, has:
- entertained 22 million Guests annually at nearly 60 Venues in three countries
- revolutionized the way viewers watch golf on TV with Toptracer technology
- created enhanced driving range experiences with Toptracer Range in over 4,000 bays in 27 countries
- licensed Swing Suite virtual simulator technology to 200+ establishments across the U.S.
- offered digital entertainment to more than 28 million users through its leading online golf game World Golf Tour (WGT)
- developed original content through Topgolf Studios, most recently in partnership with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Westbrook Studios to create This Joka, an original stand-up comedy series.
"At our core, we champion a dynamic culture and work hard to motivate and retain talented Associates who fuel the success and growth of our company," said Dolf Berle, Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer. "I continue to be inspired by our team members and leaders across the company who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to Topgolf, even in the face of adversity and challenging times. Without them, this honor would not be possible."
The US Best Managed Companies program evaluation is performed through a rigorous and independent process with an external panel selecting the winners. Topgolf Entertainment Group is one of only 27 private companies to receive this honor in 2020. To view the full list, visit The Wall Street Journal website.
About Topgolf Entertainment Group
Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite.
About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. US designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture, and financials. US program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.
