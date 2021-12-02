PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading MSP consortium The 20 is being acknowledged by The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, in The Dallas 100: The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in North Texas.
This annual list provides a conclusive list of the fastest-growing companies that are headquartered within the Dallas-Fort-Worth metroplex. To qualify for the Dallas 100, companies must be privately held corporations, proprietorships, or partnerships. The company must also be an operating company with at least three years history with sales of at least $500,000, but less than $75 million in the first of the three years.
"We are honored to be recognized in the Dallas 100 list," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "We've seen impressive growth in the company, and we've worked hard to design a partner program that reflects our dedication to their success. The 20's success is inextricably linked to that of our MSP members."
The 20 MSP attended The Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards on Thursday, November 18th at the Omni Dallas to accept their official award.
About The 20 MSP
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit http://www.the20.com.
