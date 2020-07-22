HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare to return to school amid a worsening spread of COVID-19 across much of the United States, Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) today announced a transcontinental partnership with three manufacturing companies – U.S.-based Dust Free, LP, Canada-based Engineering CPR, and Mexico-based Instalaciones y Especialidades Metalicas SA de CV – to produce IVP's new s1 BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ for schools. The IVP s1 model is an affordable, mobile, plug-and-purify device proven to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 (99.98%), anthrax spores (99.9%) and other airborne contaminants through a heated filter without impacting the temperature of the ambient air.
For a video explaining IVP's BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ for schools, please view it here.
The results are independently endorsed by premier researchers including Professor Gang Chen at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): "Timely work with significant real world implications;" Professor George Crabtree, Director of JCESR at Argonne National Laboratory: "…will effectively serve as a mask for indoor ventilation," and Professor Paul Chu Founding Director at the Texas Center for Superconductivity at University of Houston (Father of Superconductivity, Nobel Prize Nominee and National Medal of Science Awardee): "…as a much needed single hope in this long depressing pandemic."
The research team is led by Dr. Zhifeng Ren, Director, Texas Center for Superconductivity at University of Houston and Dr. Luo Yu, along with Dr. Faisal Cheema at University of Houston College of Medicine under the leadership of Dean Steve Spann, Vice Chancellor and Vice President of Research and Technology Transfer, Dr. Amr Elnashai, and Chancellor and President Renu Khator, Dr. Slobodan Paessler, Distinguished Chair of Biodefense at Galveston National Laboratory and colleagues including Dr. Johnny Peterson and Dr. William Lawrence, Texas A&M University, Vice Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories, Dr. Kathy Banks, Associate Dean for Research, The Texas A&M Experiment Engineering Station, Dr. Joe Elabd and Director, NanoBio Systems Laboratory, Dr. Arum Han and John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.
"The time for action is now," said Monzer Hourani, inventor of IVP's BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ and CEO of Medistar Corporation. "Let us engineer our way out of this crisis and be more prepared for the next. Lives are being lost daily, and we need to accelerate manufacturing and installation of this critical BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ which is the only technology proven to remove the coronavirus from the air instantaneously. Partnerships between public and private entities are critical to making this protection available for as many as possible, as rapidly as possible."
A new study shared by the CDC reported that aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 has now been shown that it can remain infectious for up to 16 hours, underscoring the urgency of providing indoor air protection. "As schools begin to reopen, protecting our children and teachers is a top priority," Mr. Hourani added. "Manufacturing of the s1 has begun, and we are currently working with pilot schools in Texas, Florida and Arizona." The s1 school unit is capable of powerfully recirculating air 10 times an hour at 1,800 cubic feet per minute for a standard-sized classroom (30 feet by 30 feet by 15 feet dimensions), exceeding the re-opening guidelines issued by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).
"We're excited to partner with the innovative team at IVP to manufacture this breakthrough BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ and bring it to market quickly," said Dust Free, LP CEO Gregg Burnett. "These challenging times call for leadership, and we are proud to be part of the solution to address the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic and help our schools open safely this Fall."
The s1 unit is adaptable for use in large spaces, including cafeterias, gyms, hallways, libraries and auditoriums. The product features a boost circulation mode for high-traffic areas and a quiet circulation mode for use during classroom instruction. IVP also has plans to begin retrofitting current HVAC systems in schools with its BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™, beginning with pilot installations in select COVID-19 hot zones, such as Texas, Florida and Arizona.
"This transcontinental partnership, initiated and led by Monzer Hourani, is a testament to the benefits of the recently enacted United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the power of our three countries working together to solve a global problem," said Garrett K. Peel, MD, MHS, FACS, executive vice president and managing director of Medistar Corporation, and principal of IVP. "This is a pivotal moment in our world's history where leadership and partnership will be the determining factors of our global response to this pandemic and our preparations for the next."
Dust Free, LP manufactures a wide variety of residential and commercial air purification equipment. The company also provides indoor air quality training for its distributors and has a very active research and development program designed to meet the indoor air quality needs of the future. FDA-registered Engineering CPR is a leading designer and manufacturer of medical devices and other specialty technology and will produce the design history file required for FDA Covid-19 compliance. Monterrey, Mexico based Instalaciones y Especialidades Metalicas, led by Joel Garza, specializes in large scale technology fabrication and manufacturing. Together, these three manufacturers have quickly answered the call to partner with IVP and bring this important technology to market in true humanitarian spirit, and with more public and private partnerships.
The patent-pending BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ is FDA Compliant to Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease - 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency | 21 CFR 880.5045 Medical Recirculation Air Cleaner and 21 CFR 880.6500 Medical UV Air Purifier | Class II Device) and permitted by the FDA to be sold during the Coronavirus disease. For more information on IVP, please visit IVPair.com.
ABOUT INTEGRATED VIRAL PROTECTION (IVP)
Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design of biodefense indoor air protection systems, such as its recently tested product shown to be 99.8% effective at killing the COVID-19 virus. The patent-pending technology is currently in compliance with FDA's Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease - 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency. Data from scientific peer reviewed publication show significant promise for reducing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, safeguarding people against the dangerous, life-threatening pathogen. IVP has formed a public/private partnership with a team of scientists, engineers, and virologists and has collaborated to develop a promising BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ that combats COVID-19 in commercial, transportation, residential and personal environments.
