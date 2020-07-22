Texas Company Announces Transcontinental Manufacturing Partnership and Start of Production on New BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM(TM) Proven to Eliminate Airborne Transmission of SARS-CoV-2

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) has partnered with three companies - Dust Free, LP, Engineering CPR and Instalaciones y Especialidades Metalicas SA de CV to begin production of s1 model in time for school openings helping to "engineer our way out of this crisis."