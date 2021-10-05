AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquila Capital Partners, a venture capital investment firm backing the next generation of entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce its recognition on Inc.'s 2021 Founder-Friendly Investment Firm list. The final list recognizes 146 firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.
Aquila Capital Partners provides both financial and intellectual capital, taking a collaborative approach to building businesses that will shape the world for generations to come. Aquila has helped dozens of companies accelerate growth and achieve their aspirational goals.
"Once Aquila is invested in a company, we are highly active in that company's health. We help buoy startup entrepreneurs' unique visions," said Aquila Capital Partners Founder Mark E. Watson III. "We bring deep expertise in strategy, capital management, growth and business organization to each investment. We are honored that Aquila's efforts were recognized by Inc. for this award."
"Working with Aquila Capital Partners gave us access to a lot more than just capital. Their world class operating experience has provided us with key advice and guidance during every stage of our growth," said Andrei Papancea, Founder & CEO of NLX, one of the faster growing AI companies for voice.
"Aquila is truly a team of entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs," said Watson. "Our roots are in the start-up world, and we are also deeply experienced at scaling businesses. This first-hand experience has allowed us to bolster companies as they grow from incubation to fully-operational businesses."
"We got more than just capital from Aquila; we got a partner that really helped us think through our business model, so we could take it to the next level," said Alex Broeker, CEO of UNION, one of the fastest growing platforms in the hospitality space.
Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.
"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.
The October 2021 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 5, 2021.
About Aquila Capital Partners: Launched in the 1990s by Mark E. Watson III, Aquila Capital Partners backs talented entrepreneurs creating transformational companies. Aquila provides financial and intellectual capital, taking a collaborative approach to building businesses that will shape the world for generations to come. Their goal is to back the next generation of tech-enabled entrepreneurs. Watson currently serves as the creator and builder of Aquila.
Contact Website: Aquila Capital Partners, Mark E. Watson III
Contact LinkedIn: Aquila Capital Partners, Mark E. Watson III
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
###
Media Contact
Oliver Hays, Zen Media, +1 7168616437, oliver@zenmedia.com
SOURCE Aquila Capital Partners