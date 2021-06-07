HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the BMC Partner Advantage FY22 Partner of the Year winners.
Nearly every enterprise worldwide accelerated their digital transformation efforts in 2020 as they hit the reset button on priorities, budgets, and timelines, making it now mandatory to be digitally competitive. Organizations learned they must embrace intelligent, tech-enabled systems to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) that minimizes manual work to capitalize on human creativity, skills, and intellect to thrive during seismic changes.
The Partner of the Year awards recognize BMC's channel partners who are facilitating digital transformation and helping customers on their journey to an ADE. These partners have demonstrated excellence across BMC's partner community with year-over-year (YOY) growth, technical certifications, and deal registrations (DR).
During virtual partner forums by geography, BMC presented an award to each partner winner, including regional partners of the year and product category winners within Digital Business Automation (DBA) and Digital Service Operation and Management (DSOM). Honorees include:
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ):
- Partner of the Year: Vyom Labs
- DBA Partner of the Year: NCS Pte. Ltd.
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Kinsfolk Technology Private Limited
- YOY DR Incremental Growth: PT Software Information Systems Nusantara (SISN)
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):
- Partner of the Year: Moammar Information Systems Co.
- DBA Partner of the Year: Matrix IT Ltd.
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Materna Information & Communications
- YOY DR Incremental Growth: Fusion Business Solutions
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Partner of the Year: Fusion Business Solutions
Latin America (LATAM):
- Partner of the Year: TDI S.A.
- DBA Partner of the Year: Axity Chile SpA
- DSOM Partner of the Year: Procedata Internacional S. A. S.
- YOY DR Incremental Growth: CG Consultores SRL
North America (NA):
- Partner of the Year: VPMA Global Services LLC
- DBA Partner of the Year: CFS Consulting Incorporated
- DSOM Partner of the Year: CyberMAK Information Systems Inc.
- YOY DR Incremental Growth: Flycast Partners Incorporated
"BMC's partner ecosystem is a driving force behind our commitment to provide open, scalable, modular IT management solutions to businesses on their unique journeys to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. "Many congratulations to all of the honorees and a massive thanks for their commitment to our shared success."
About BMC Partner Advantage
The BMC Partner Advantage channel program is specifically designed to attract, educate, and enable valued channel partners so they can help customers navigate and thrive in the digital economy. The program provides a range of benefits designed to accelerate the growth of value-added resellers, integrators, and distributors selling and supporting BMC products and services.
About BMC
From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.
