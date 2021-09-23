DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Pryme Pay is on its Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Pryme Pay joins the ranks with brands like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Pryme Pay has experienced explosive growth during the pandemic due to the rising demand from merchants for frictionless checkout experiences. Now more than ever, consumers expect merchants to offer online ordering, delivery options, and curbside pickup. It can be challenging to create a frictionless experience across all channels- we solve this problem with our omni-channel solutions!"
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Pryme Pay is one of the leading providers of electronic payment processing, and integrated payment technology, allowing businesses to accept all forms of payment any place, anytime, on any device. For the full list of Inc. 5000 companies and their leadership, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. Pryme Pay CEO, Kyle Dove has been invited to attend the in-person event which will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021. Invited guests will receive a plaque recognizing their incredible achievements. The event will include networking opportunities for the leaders of the 2021 fastest growing companies. Inc. honoree's will network with one another and enjoy complimentary cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres while celebrating their accomplishments. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
