ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) has opened abstract submissions for its 42nd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions on 27-30 April, 2022. This event will include in-person and virtual elements and feature educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.
"The ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions feature world class research and contemporary topics in advanced heart and lung disease and thoracic transplant," says Laurie Snyder, MD, MHS, ISHLT 2022 Scientific Program Chair. "The meeting will bring together providers at all stages of their careers and from around the world in a collaborative and engaging environment. For the first time in three years, we will offer an in-person meeting venue in addition to the opportunity to engage virtually."
Abstract submissions are accepted in three areas: Research Abstracts, Early Career Clinical Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Clinical Science. The ISHLT welcomes submissions from all specialists engaged in treating advanced heart and lung disease, particularly those working on novel therapies. ISHLT2022 will feature some of the most ground-breaking investigative studies, including sessions on COVID-19.
"The ISHLT Annual Meeting is an opportunity for networking with colleagues from around the globe," says Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH, ISHLT President. "ISHLT2022 provides education for a broad multidisciplinary range of attendees to enhance our knowledge and improve the care of our patients. We invite clinicians and researchers around the world to respond to the Call for Abstracts and share their work internationally among the world's most influential professionals in the field of end-stage heart and lung failure and transplantation."
For more information about ISHLT2022, and to see full details on the Call for Abstracts, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2022.
About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.
