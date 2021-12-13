HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of the adhesives division of Tri-Tex Co Inc. (Tri-Tex), a Canadian-based leader in the global chemical industry. The Tri-Tex adhesives business will join Meridian's Industrial Packaging Division, which includes Prime Blend and Evans Adhesive Corp.
Currently supplying the packaging, paper converting, wood working, and millwork and panel end markets, the Tri-Tex adhesives business will support Meridian's adhesive technology platform through the manufacturing of hot melt, water-based, pressure sensitive and general-purpose adhesives.
"We are looking forward to expanding our Industrial Packaging Division with new product lines and geographies," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "This partnership will continue to advance our global footprint with leading edge technology."
This addition results in Meridian's eighth acquisition since the beginning of 2021 and brings the Meridian portfolio to a total of 16 acquisitions since its inception in 2018.
"We are excited to welcome the Tri-Tex adhesives business to our rapidly expanding Industrial Packaging Division," said Jerry Stempel, President of Prime Blend, who will be overseeing the new acquisition along with Ken Forlenza, General Manager of Tri-Tex adhesives business. "The Tri-Tex employees and technologies will not just complement but enhance Meridian's resources in order to successfully achieve our customers' goals."
Concurrent with this transaction, Tri-Tex sold its Dyes & Pigments and Surfactants Divisions to Polyventive.
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the Electronics, Infrastructure, and Industrial (Flooring, Packaging, and Product Assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
