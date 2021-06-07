AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero is pleased to announce the success of their efforts to stop HB 3948 in the 2021 Texas legislative session. If passed, HB 3948 would have made Delta-8-THC illegal. Delta-8-THC is a hemp derived cannabinoid that was made legal through the 2018 Farm Bill.
For the past four months, Hometown Hero teamed up with various advocacy groups and other Delta-8 vendors to prevent HB 3948 from passing. After an agreement could not be reached on amendments between the House and Senate version of HB 3948, the bill died.
"I apologize that we were not more public with our strategy, but because of the nature of politics, it was best that we stayed quiet about our efforts. It turns out we needed a lot of money and key players to make this happen as there were groups fighting to make Delta-8 illegal," said Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero. "One hemp advocacy group and one medical marijuana company chose to fight us head-on. Despite being a very young industry, we proved that the Delta-8 industry is capable of fighting overreaching and unnecessary cannabis regulation."
To halt Delta-8 prohibition in Texas, Hometown Hero thanks the following brands and organizations that helped in their efforts:
- Texas Hemp Federation
- Coats Rose Law Firm
- Texas Hemp Coalition
- Delta Effex
- Treetop Hemp Co
- Honeyroot
- Eighty Six Brand
- Pinnacle Hemp
About Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero is a manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC, CBD, and eJuice products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey, Hometown Hero has set out to create high quality, handcrafted products while actively donating to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization.
