RICHARDSON, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™, released April 24, show a familiar name at the top of the list. The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania again landed at No. 1, a position it has maintained for 16 years, every year since the rankings were first published.
Published annually since 2005 by the Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas, the rankings track the productivity of management- and business-school research faculty as reflected in 24 leading peer-reviewed academic journals covering major management and business disciplines.
"Research forms the foundation of higher education" said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Jindal School. "The UTD Top 100 provides a clear indication of each school's research productivity."
New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business (No. 2), Harvard (University) Business School (No. 3), The University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management (No. 4) and Columbia (University) Business School (No. 5) round out the top five in both the Worldwide and the North American rankings.
In the 2020 North American Rankings, 91 American and nine Canadian universities represent the Top 100. The Canadian schools in the top 50 include the University of Toronto Joseph L. Rotman School of Management (No. 16), the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business (No. 35) and McGill University Desautels Faculty of Management (No. 43).
In the Worldwide Rankings, the Fontainebleau, France-based INSEAD School of Business (No. 6), the University of Toronto Joseph L. Rotman School of Management (No. 17) and the (University of) London Business School (No. 25) are the only schools outside the U.S. to crack the top 25 this year.
Only three universities have made it into the top 10 in the Worldwide Rankings every year: Wharton, NYU and Harvard. And only 18 universities have ever cracked the top 10. Only two from outside the U.S. have done so: INSEAD has done it six times, and the University of Toronto Joseph L. Rotman School of Management has done it twice.
The Worldwide Rankings' biggest upward climb came from the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business, which moved 16 spots, from No. 111 to No. 95. Next was the Northeastern University D'Amore-McKim School of Business, up 12 spots, from No. 85 to No. 71. The University of Connecticut School of Business climbed 13 spots, from No. 91 to No. 78.
To learn more about the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™, visit top100.utdallas.edu.
News Contact: Jimmie R. Markham, Naveen Jindal School of Management, (972) 883-5079, 239341@email4pr.com