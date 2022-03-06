DENTON, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brenda Eckel, a retired social worker who spent twenty-five years in the adoption field working with birth parents and adoptive parents, has completed her new book "Love's Redemptive Power: A Romance Novel of Love, Loss, and Redemption": a gripping and potent love story that highlights the unyielding power of love.
Allison is a petite young woman who has experienced lots of love and loss in her brief lifetime. After her husband was killed in Afghanistan, she never thought about remarrying. After all, they had been best friends since the age of four.
She floundered around for a few years after his death prior to becoming the companion to a feisty and lovely older woman, Aunt Jayne. Jayne's nephew, Jim, and Allison meet, and their relationship grows into a good friendship.
Author Brenda Eckel takes readers into the world of her story, beginning, "It was a cold, blustery day in January as the petite young woman pulled up to the stately-looking house that she was about to enter for a job interview as a companion to an older woman."
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Eckel's enthralling tale follows the pair as they get to know one another. After Jayne's death, things change dramatically; and through many trials and devastating experiences, Allison and Jim experience the redemptive power of love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Love's Redemptive Power: A Romance Novel of Love, Loss, and Redemption" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing