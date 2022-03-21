AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a 2 year growth rate of 929% (and 3 year growth rate of 1755%), Inc. magazine today revealed that CANOPY Management is No.13 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
Brian Burt, CANOPY Management Founder and CEO said, "We're extremely honored to be recognized by Inc. as the Fastest Growing Advertising and Marketing Provider in the Southwest. It's a testament to the incredible team we've been able to build here [at CANOPY], and the results we're able to deliver to our Partners... we firmly believe there is no ceiling to our continued, and exponential growth!"
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
CANOPY Management is a Full Service Amazon Brand Management Firm. With over 100+ in House Amazon Experts, the CANOPY team is able to consistently deliver an avg. 84% Year over Year Profit Growth to their Partners.
