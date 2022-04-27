Based in Longview, EnVue Telematics offers transportation technology products, services, and consultancy to fleets nationwide.
LONGVIEW, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnVue Telematics, a consultative resource that helps fleets use advanced technology to reduce risk, boost productivity and lower cost per mile, has become a member of the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA), the unified voice of the Texas commercial trucking industry since 1932.
Joining the association gives EnVue Telematics the chance to connect with fleets across Texas, sharing the benefits of using connected telematics devices and advanced software systems to make fleets more efficient and effective.
"At TXTA, part of our mission is to connect fleets in the state with association members who promote a safe, efficient and consistently dependable commercial transportation industry in Texas," said TXTA President & CEO John D. Esparza. "As an Allied Member, EnVue Telematics brings value to our members with a commitment to using advanced technology to improve fleet safety and profitability."
EnVue Telematics Director of Sales, John Gaither, expressed excitement about the opportunities available to the company through becoming a TXTA member. EnVue Telematics has more than two decades of experience helping companies with business vehicles reduce their risk, ensure their compliance, and reduce their operating costs.
"The Texas Trucking Association is one of the most active and largest transportation associations in the country. Many fleets have their headquarters here or use Texas as a central distribution hub for nationwide supply chains," said Gaither. "We're looking forward to strengthening the business relationships we already have in the state, as well as creating new ones."
TXTA has more than 1,000 members. The major focus of the association is to continue making Texas a great state to own and operate a business. TXTA members enjoy exclusive access to membership contact information and attendance at the TXTA annual conference, as well as maintenance and prevention conferences throughout the year.
Members also have access to TXTA University, a repository of trucking knowledge that includes safety training videos and information about state and federal regulatory compliance. Members also receive The Steering Wheel, the association's award-winning magazine, and a bi-weekly executive summary of breaking news called TruckADVISOR.
EnVue Telematics offers technology that reduces operating costs and enhances productivity. The company also collaborates with clients before and after their purchase to ensure they get the maximum return for their investment in telematics. EnVue Telematics' clients report many benefits, including a reduction in annual reportable accidents, fewer accidents per million miles and lower fuel and maintenance costs.
About EnVue Telematics
EnVue Telematics has over 20 years experience in providing intelligent technology solutions to the challenges facing commercial fleets. The company partners with leaders in data analytics and offers innovative telematics tools and safety devices that can solve challenges in areas such as asset tracking, safety, compliance, and route optimization. The company's user-friendly solutions combined with powerful data collection and information technology make fleet and asset management simple and more precise than ever before. EnVue Telematics also offers exceptional after-sale customer service to help clients make the most of their telematics purchases.
Randy Read, EnVue Telematics, (203) 858-5154, rread@et-envue.com
John Gaither, EnVue Telematics, (336) 816-8881, jgaither@et-envue.com
