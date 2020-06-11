DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States feels the pressure of rising unemployment and hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Chef Bobo Brand, Inc. has partnered with The Salvation Army to provide more than 100,000 twin packs of the company's famed Crunchy Rollers branded products to help families struggling with food insecurity.
"As a consumer brand, supporting the community is fundamental to who we are in the best of times, so it's that much more important for us to step up right now during this crisis," said Brian Park, chief executive officer, Chef Bobo Brands, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with The Salvation Army, a compelling, mission-driven organization, and hope something as simple as our flagship brand, Crunchy Rollers, can deliver a versatile snack for families facing an empty pantry in this tough period."
Anticipating a greater need for support in the coming weeks and months, as those living in poverty continue to feel the effects of layoffs and reduced hours, The Salvation Army relies on public and corporate support from companies like Chef Bobo Brand to keep food flowing to communities through The Salvation Army's 7,600 centers of operation nationwide. Since May 1, The Salvation Army has provided more than 37 million meals through prepared meals and food boxes.
"The Salvation Army has been serving those in need for more than 150 years, and serving good, healthy food is vital to helping the most vulnerable in this pandemic," said Dale Bannon, Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. "This gift from Chef Bobo will help The Salvation Army sustain first responders and families across the country."
As part of continuing support of the community, The Salvation Army has established a Hope Hotline for those seeking emotional and spiritual support services, or just a friendly ear to talk to. Simply call 1-844-458-HOPE (4673) at any time from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. EDT.
Some statistical highlights:
Since May 1, The Salvation Army nationwide has provided
- more than 940,000 nights of shelter
- More than 249,000 hygiene kits
- More than 540,000 emotional and spiritual care contacts
About the Salvation Army:
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About Chef Bobo Brand, Inc.
Since 2001, Chef Bobo Brand has made an innovative line of simply delicious snacks and treats made from the best ingredients anywhere. The magic that started with Chef Bobo Brand's flagship Crunchy Rice Rollers has grown into a suite of satisfying products and surprising flavors that appeal to diverse palates and dietary needs. The common thread across all of Chef Bobo Brand's products, from Ava Organics coconut snacks to Wowza Popcorn Bars, is a commitment to the details – the packaging, sourcing, manufacturing – It all matters. Based in Dallas, Texas, Chef Bobo Brand stands on a brand promise of creating trustworthy brands the entire family can enjoy. The company is proud to distribute through major retail partners across the country, including Amazon, Costco, Kroger, HEB, Walmart, Albertsons Companies, Meijer and many more. Visit www.chefbobo.com for more information.