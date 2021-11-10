AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today that its board of directors has named Rick Mace, a proven leader with more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry as chief executive officer effective immediately.
Mr. Mace has led several companies as CEO and brings deep technology and transformation experience to TPx. An Executive Partner at Siris since 2011, Mr. Mace has served on the board of directors or as an executive at a number of Siris portfolio companies, including Tekelec, Transaction Network Services (TNS), and Digital River.
"Rick's track record of success in growing technology companies makes him the ideal fit for TPx at this stage of its transformation," said Joe Cozzolino, Chairman of the Board, TPx. "His understanding of the dynamic market, focus on the customer, and strong understanding of the managed services industry cemented our decision to appoint Rick to lead the next phase of growth at TPx."
"Every day, we deliver managed IT solutions to our customers, and I'm excited about the opportunity to modernize our approaches and drive growth," said Rick Mace, CEO, TPx. "TPx is in a solid position to expand in the managed IT services space by focusing on service delivery for our customers and leveraging the deep technical expertise within the organization."
As a leading managed services provider, TPx brings to market an expansive suite of products, representing some of the largest brands in the IT space. Each month more than 700 engineers, architects and support experts are solely dedicated to delivering services aligned to the new technology and digital realities of work for customers across the US.
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
