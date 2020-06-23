HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Utegration®, an SAP® silver partner, announced the launch of its new Utility4U™ end-to-end utility business process platform built on SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Cloud Platform to bring these capabilities to mid-size utilities. Designed specifically to support the unique needs of mid-size utilities, the product incorporates all key Customer Information System (CIS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) functionality, including proven utility practices for customer service, asset management and financial and regulatory reporting.
Also built into the solution are innovative products from the Utegration 4U™ suite of utility solutions and services, including Finance4U™, as well as industry-specific analytics, which include intuitive design, actionable reporting and dashboards. Utility4U includes Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) process integration, supporting either an embedded Meter Data Management system (MeterData4U™) or a commercially available MDM. For optimal flexibility, Utility4U can be deployed holistically, or by process area.
The solution—which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises—will help mid-size electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities to quickly and efficiently transform their businesses in response to a changing landscape. Built on SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform, Utility4U enables mid-size utilities to activate the digital operations required to thrive in the future.
"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility service model was changing quickly and dramatically. The pandemic has simply made the benefits of digitalizing operations more clear," said Bart Thielbar, President and CEO of Utegration. "CIS, ERP and EAM are core to utility operations. Utility4U incorporates these modules in a pre-configured manner leveraging proven industry processes, which decreases implementation costs and risks."
"While all utilities are under pressure to accommodate new customer demands, respond to increased regulatory scrutiny, and drive hyper-efficiency, mid-sized utilities can be at a real disadvantage due to the lack of affordable solutions designed to serve that market," said Maureen Coveney Bolen, Chief Growth Officer at Utegration. "We created Utility4U to address the constraints utilities of this size may have—specifically regarding functional requirements and available technical and financial resources."
Utility4U provides customers with greater certainty of implementation success, as well as long-term system performance and financial investment:
- The configuration and proven Utegration Elevate4U™ implementation methodology mitigates common implementation risks
- Managed services to deliver annual functional improvements, technical service packs, and customer support
- Fixed pricing supports an affordable, multi-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
Utegration has a long history of developing add-on software for utilities on SAP. This includes the regulatory reporting solution HPC Decipher 1.0, that was SAP-certified by SAP ICC after undergoing rigorous evaluation to meet their technical standards.
About Utegration:
Utegration, an SAP silver partner, is a Houston-based full-service consulting and solution provider specializing in analytics and SAP technology for the utilities industry. Our industry experts have earned the trust of electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities across North America with our outcome-driven roadmaps and a track record of successful implementations. Utegration optimizes new technology for finance, customer management and asset operations to maximize our clients' return on investment, while minimizing risk and complexity. Before you implement new technology, talk to Utegration. See how we can make the future work for you. Learn more at www.utegration.com
