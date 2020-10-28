RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, today unveiled a new addition to its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio, the AirConnect® Series of Dual Mode LTE and 5G NR CPE Solutions. The AirConnect® solutions are future-ready, providing operators the flexibility to deploy now for existing LTE networks and swiftly transition 5G NR over sub-6 GHz.
AirConnect® provides operators with a cost-effective way to deliver next-generation high-speed broadband services for existing and future deployments to meet the ever-increasing consumer demand. AirConnect® supports non-standalone (NSA) mode providing 5G NR enhanced data speed and substantial increases in overall capacity over existing 4G LTE infrastructure. Operators can also leverage standalone (SA) mode for expanded coverage and higher operational efficiency when implementing 5G NR end-to-end from the core network to radio access.
The AirConnect® portfolio offers multiple form factors to address specific applications or use cases such as portable solutions, indoor and outdoor ruggedized solutions. The broad portfolio of solutions supports multiple bands: Bn2/Bn5/Bn12/Bn41/Bn48/Bn66/Bn71 with carrier aggregation, higher-order QAM, and multi-element adaptive 4x4 MIMO antenna design, ensuring exceptional performance.
"Strong demand for high-speed broadband services is a key driver in current and future 5G NR Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "The AirConnect® Series strengthens our commitment to offering the latest technology solutions that create value and business growth opportunities for our customers."
Features and Benefits of the AirConnect® Series:
- Supports Fixed Wireless Access for 4G LTE and 5G NR Networks
- Portable, Indoor and Outdoor Ruggedized Solutions
- 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) & Standalone (SA) Operation
- High performance and efficient 4x4 MIMO Antenna
- Bridge, router, and advanced networks modes
- BECentral® BEC's cloud-based device management for extending network visibility and control of devices remotely
Availability
Please contact their local BEC representatives for availability. For more product information, please visit the BEC website: bectechnologies.net
About BEC Technologies
BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.
Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.
Press Contact
BEC Technologies, Inc.
Media Relations
media@bectechnologies.net
972-422-0877