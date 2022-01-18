HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alfred J. Ash Jr., a novelist with forty-five years of professional experience to draw from, ranging from farming and ranching to the financial world in corporate America, has completed his new book "Just Away: A Story of: The Life I Lived, the Legacy I Left, and the Woman I Loved": a powerful story of a man finding himself amongst the Old West and beyond.
As Ash Jr. states, "While reading the novel Just Away, you will be totally captivated while following the ninety-five-year life of a successful industrialist as he experiences all that life has to offer. Sharing in his exuberant highs down to his life-altering lows, you will become fascinated with how he embraces each situation as he continues to assemble his empire."
Published by Page Publishing, Alfred J. Ash Jr.'s potent tale will take readers along for an incredible journey from the Old West to living the life of a rancher and even the oil business in Texas. The protagonist's varied life has something that every reader will enjoy, and his story will remain with readers long after they have finished.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Just Away: A Story of: The Life I Lived, the Legacy I Left, and the Woman I Loved" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing