AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal full year and quarter ended March 31, 2020. All operating results discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, refer only to the continuing operations of the Company, and all comparisons to prior periods have been adjusted to reflect only continuing operations. The Company completed its acquisition of Mobile Posse, Inc., on February 28, 2020. All operating results discussed below include the contribution of Mobile Posse's operations for the period from February 28, 2020 through March 31, 2020.
Recent Financial Highlights:
- Fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $39.4 million, representing 45% growth when compared to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal year 2020 revenue totaled $138.7 million, up 34% as compared to fiscal year 2019 revenue.
- GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter was $14.0 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.8 million, or ($0.09) per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal fourth quarter was $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal fourth quarter was $5.3 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for full year fiscal 2020 totaled $19.6 million, representing 120% growth when compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million in fiscal year 2019.
- GAAP cash provided by operating activities totaled $13.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow3 totaled $11.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $21.5 million as of March 31, 2020.
- GAAP gross margin was 39% for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 40% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 40% for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 42% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.
- The Company has surpassed 405 million total devices with Ignite installed to date, including more than 40 million devices installed during the fiscal fourth quarter.
"We executed well in our fiscal fourth quarter, delivering results that exceeded our expectations while completing the highly strategic Mobile Posse acquisition and tactically navigating the onset of unique challenges and opportunities presented by COVID-19," said Bill Stone, CEO. "I am incredibly grateful for the resilience, focus and determination shown by the entire Digital Turbine team, which has enabled our business to quickly adapt to rapidly evolving market trends during these dynamic times. Today more than ever consumers are turning to their mobile devices and applications for information, socialization, entertainment, education and home delivery services, and Digital Turbine values its critical role in helping to connect consumers to this content."
"Looking ahead to fiscal 2021 and the pursuit of our primary growth objectives, we are highly confident given the strengthening momentum underlying our business today. We remain laser-focused on operational execution in support of our valued partners, advertisers on our platform, and mobile end-users everywhere. While we expect some near-term uncertainty in terms of device activations amid carrier store closures and associated re-opening timelines, we could not be more pleased with the clear strength in demand that we are witnessing from key advertiser segments, most notably within the mobile gaming, social media, news, content streaming and home delivery segments that collectively comprise the overwhelming majority of our app installs. We expect consumers' increased usage of these types of apps to continue well beyond the current period, which we believe should continue to provide an upward bias to conversion rates and revenue-per-device trends even as device activation levels return to normalized levels. Furthermore, like many others in the mobile industry, we eagerly look forward to broader promotion and adoption of 5G devices later this year as a possible catalyst for increased activations and richer application-based services."
Mr. Stone concluded, "We believe that our motivated team, profitable operating model, healthy balance sheet and unique platform offering give us the confidence to not just be able to weather near-term macro conditions, but to be able to continue to grow both our top and bottom lines despite these conditions."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
Results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 include the results of the acquired Mobile Posse operations from February 28, 2020 through March 31, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $39.4 million, representing an increase of 45% year-over-year.
GAAP gross margin was 39% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to a 40% GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 40% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to 42% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $14.0 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $6.8 million, or ($0.09) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.
Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for fiscal 2020 totaled $138.7 million, representing an increase of 34% as compared to revenue of $103.6 million in fiscal 2019.
GAAP gross margin was 39% for fiscal 2020, as compared to a 34% GAAP gross margin in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 40% for fiscal 2020, as compared to 36% in fiscal 2019.
GAAP net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2020 was $14.3 million, or $0.17 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss from continuing operations for fiscal 2019 of $4.3 million, or ($0.06) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for fiscal 2020 was $17.5 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.9 million, or $0.08 per share, in fiscal 2019.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $19.6 million for fiscal 2020, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million in fiscal 2019. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of June 2, 2020, the Company expects first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue of between $47 million and $50 million, and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $8 million and $10 million.
It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income/(loss) from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.
About Digital Turbine, Inc.
Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.
Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the Non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes Non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of Non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income/(loss) and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, changes in the fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, loss on extinguishment of debt, tax adjustments and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income/(loss) excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), foreign exchange transaction loss, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, other expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring severance expense and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income/(loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
4Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin are defined as GAAP gross profit and gross margin adjusted to exclude the effect of intangible amortization expense and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, and Non-GAAP free cash flow are used by management as internal measures of profitability, performance and liquidity. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
$ 39,351
$ 27,192
$ 138,715
$ 103,569
Cost of revenues
License fees and revenue share
23,591
15,768
83,588
65,981
Other direct cost of revenues
432
470
1,454
2,023
Total cost of revenues
24,023
16,238
85,042
68,004
Gross profit
15,328
10,954
53,673
35,565
Operating expenses
Product development
3,706
2,702
12,018
10,876
Sales and marketing
3,710
2,501
11,244
8,212
General and administrative
4,987
3,817
17,199
13,032
Total operating expenses
12,403
9,020
40,461
32,120
Income from operations
2,925
1,934
13,212
3,445
Interest and other expense, net
Interest income / (expense), net
(77)
(472)
41
(1,120)
Foreign exchange transaction gain / (loss)
-
(3)
-
3
Change in fair value of convertible note embedded derivative liability
-
(2,104)
-
(1,008)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
1,021
(5,720)
(9,580)
(4,875)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(421)
-
(431)
Other income / (expense)
(223)
336
232
153
Total interest and other income / (expense), net
721
(8,384)
(9,307)
(7,278)
Income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
3,646
(6,450)
3,905
(3,833)
Income tax provision / (benefit)
(10,381)
312
(10,375)
469
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes
14,027
(6,762)
14,280
(4,302)
Loss from discontinued operations
(209)
(96)
(380)
(1,708)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(209)
(96)
(380)
(1,708)
Net income / (loss) from operations, net of taxes
$ 13,818
$ (6,858)
$ 13,900
$ (6,010)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
129
(26)
(235)
(31)
Comprehensive income / (loss):
$ 13,947
$ (6,884)
$ 13,665
$ (6,041)
Basic net income / (loss) per common share
Continuing operations
$ 0.16
$ (0.09)
$ 0.17
$ (0.06)
Discontinued operations
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.02)
Net income / (loss)
$ 0.16
$ (0.09)
$ 0.17
$ (0.08)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
86,784
79,404
84,594
77,440
Diluted net income / (loss) per common share
Continuing operations
$ 0.15
$ (0.09)
$ 0.16
$ (0.06)
Discontinued operations
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.02)
Net income / (loss)
$ 0.15
$ (0.09)
$ 0.16
$ (0.08)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
91,875
79,404
89,558
77,440
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 21,534
$ 10,894
Restricted cash
125
165
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,101 and $895, respectively
33,135
22,707
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,653
1,331
Deferred tax assets, current
-
-
Current assets held for disposal
-
2,026
Total current assets
58,447
37,123
Property and equipment, net
8,183
3,430
Right-of-use assets
4,237
-
Deferred tax assets
-
40
Intangible assets, net
43,882
-
Goodwill
69,262
42,268
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 184,011
$ 82,861
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 31,579
$ 14,912
Accrued license fees and revenue share
19,423
16,205
Accrued compensation
4,311
2,441
Accrued earn-out
23,735
-
Short-term debt, net of debt issuance costs of $62 and $0, respectively
1,188
-
Other current liabilities
2,573
826
Current liabilities held for disposal
-
3,924
Total current liabilities
82,809
38,308
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs of $245 and $0, respectively
18,505
-
Warrant liability
-
8,013
Other non-current liabilities
5,243
182
Total liabilities
106,557
46,503
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock
Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value;
100
100
Common stock
Common Stock at '$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 88,041,240 issued and 87,306,784 outstanding at March 31, 2020; 82,354,940 issued and 81,620,485 outstanding at March 31, 2019
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
360,224
332,793
Treasury stock (754,599 shares at March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019)
(71)
(71)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(591)
(356)
Accumulated deficit
(282,218)
(296,118)
Total stockholders' equity
77,454
36,358
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 184,011
$ 82,861
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes
$ 14,027
$ (6,762)
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
858
621
Change in allowance for doubtful accounts
2,660
(42)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
(4)
-
Non-cash interest expense
6
547
Stock-based compensation
666
595
Stock-based compensation for services rendered
173
155
Change in fair value of convertible note embedded derivative liability
-
2,104
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(1,021)
5,720
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
406
(Increase)/decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
1,762
1,586
Deposits
-
10
Deferred tax assets
-
399
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
82
121
Right-of-use asset
171
-
Increase/(decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
10,260
(7,640)
Accrued license fees and revenue share
(3,689)
4,715
Accrued compensation
806
820
Other current liabilities
(2,419)
(1,041)
Other non-current liabilities
(10,823)
127
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
13,515
2,441
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
(2,148)
(265)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 11,367
$ 2,176
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$ (1,666)
$ (533)
Acquisition of Mobile Posse, net of cash received
(41,872)
-
Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(43,538)
(533)
Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(43,538)
(533)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
$ 20,000
$ -
Options and warrants exercised
135
511
Repayment of debt obligations
-
(1,600)
Payment for debt issuance costs
(313)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
$ 19,822
$ (1,089)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 129
$ (26)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ (12,220)
$ 528
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$ 33,879
$ 10,531
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 21,659
$ 11,059
GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing Operations:
Revenue
$ 39,351
$ 27,192
$ 138,715
$ 103,569
Gross profit
$ 15,329
$ 10,954
$ 53,673
$ 35,565
Gross margin percentage
39.0%
40.3%
39%
34%
Add back items:
Amortization of intangibles
-
224
-
1,230
Depreciation of software
431
148
1,454
696
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations
$ 15,760
$ 11,326
$ 55,127
$ 37,491
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage from continuing operations
40.0%
41.7%
40%
36%
GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing Operations:
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
$ 14,027
$ (6,763)
$ 14,280
$ (4,303)
Add back items:
Stock and stock option compensation
839
750
3,353
2,531
Amortization of intangibles
218
224
218
1,230
Change in fair value of convertible note
(1,021)
7,824
9,580
5,883
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
406
-
431
Non-recurring severence expense
-
-
-
145
Tax adjustment (1)
(10,552)
-
(10,552)
-
Transaction expenses
657
-
657
-
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$ 4,168
$ 2,441
$ 17,536
$ 5,917
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations
$ 0.05
$ 0.03
$ 0.20
$ 0.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
91,875
79,404
89,558
77,440
(1) Valuation allowance release due to purchase price allocation of Mobile Posse
GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Continuing Operations:
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
$ 14,027
$ (6,763)
$ 14,280
$ (4,303)
Add back items:
Stock and stock option compensation
839
750
3,353
2,531
Amortization of intangibles
218
224
218
1,230
Depreciation expense
620
396
2,124
1,535
Interest expense, net
77
472
(41)
1,120
Other expense / (income)
223
(316)
(246)
(139)
Change in fair value of convertible note
(1,021)
7,824
9,580
5,883
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
406
-
425
Non-recurring severence expense
-
-
-
145
Foreign exchange transaction loss / (gain)
-
4
1
(2)
Income tax provision
(10,381)
312
(10,375)
469
Transactions expenses
657
-
657
-
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 5,259
$ 3,309
$ 19,550
$ 8,894
GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 13,515
$ 2,441
Capital expenditures
(1,666)
(533)
Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations
$ 11,849
$ 1,908