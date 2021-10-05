HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the appointment of Richard E. Chandler, Jr. as its Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Based in Houston, Chandler will be responsible for the legal affairs of the entire company, including providing legal counsel to the board of directors, chairman and chief executive officer, and other senior management as well as managing a global legal and risk management team.
"I am pleased to welcome Rich to our executive leadership team as our CLO," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO at Morae. "Rich brings a wealth of experience and know-how to help us facilitate new acquisitions and other legal initiatives in support of our strategic growth plans for the business."
Chandler commented: "I am delighted to join Morae and look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team and our board as we undertake a number of exciting acquisitions and other initiatives."
An attorney with decades of in-house experience, Chandler has previously served in CLO and General Counsel roles at Sterling Construction, Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I) and Smith International, Inc., along with having been a partner at a major international law firm. He also brings strong expertise in complex business transactions, human resource, legal compliance and corporate governance matters.
Chandler graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in anthropology, then attended law school at Loyola University New Orleans, where he earned his Juris Doctor. He is a member of multiple state bars and professional associations.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
Media Contact
Eric Feistel, Morae, 713 364 6190, press@moraeglobal.com
SOURCE Morae