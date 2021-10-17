DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders of the band Red, White & Whiskey vocalist Remington and guitarist Adriano Masciarelli have been friends and creative influences on each other for almost a decade. Remington has been an accomplished professional singer, producer, and songwriter over the last 20 years and business entrepreneur Adriano has played the guitar in various bands in and out of the studio since he was 15 years old as his side passion. According to the duo they have threatened to work together musically dozens of times over the years.
Initially, the two were simply going through a cathartic exercise of writing a song together to enjoy the comradery and to get stuff off their chest—according to Remington, "it felt good to have a relevant voice again and speak from the heart."
"At some point, the song took on a life of its own and just came together", said Masciarelli. "Then, as we started sharing it with friends and family everyone connected with it in a special way for different reasons and it expressed what many were feeling. That's when we realized we might have something that spoke to people and could make a positive difference."
"Since the release, many who were in the military or had loved ones in the military, some that felt left behind, and many that just missed being proud of our country have really gotten behind it," he added.
As Co-CEO of an international technology company, Masciarelli had been searching for how to contribute to the freedom and patriot movement and help save our country. Now as the song goes viral, he feels like he and his longtime friend Remington have found a natural niche to do their part.
Expect several new singles in the coming months from Red, White & Whiskey and an album dropping early 2022, as the duo intends to keep sharing their patriotic and real-life message well into the future.
You can stream the hit single here: https://ditto.fm/red-white-and-whiskey_c5992a40bc
