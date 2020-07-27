Put It on Our Tab: Lay's Celebrates New Flavor Icons Chips with Cash Giveaway and $125,000 Donation to Beloved American Restaurants

In light of COVID-19 impact on hospitality industry, owners of Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Party Fowl, Geno's Steaks, El Torito, and Cocina Azul to each receive $25,000 from Lay's, which replicated flavors of the restaurants' most iconic dishes for its new Lay's Flavor Icons potato chips.