Largest single donation to organization as it launches its three-year "United We Stand" campaign to help secure the futures of America's military families
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Operation Homefront announced receipt of a momentous $20 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, the largest single donation the nationally recognized nonprofit has received in its 20-year history. This significant investment will not only allow the organization to expand their highly regarded critical financial assistance, transitional housing, and recurring support programs for military families in the near term, but also strengthen their capacity to serve more families in need for years to come.
"We are incredibly honored MacKenzie Scott selected Operation Homefront for this transformational investment in our important work as it will help us give even more military families the opportunity to thrive in the communities…OUR communities…they have worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President, and CEO of Operation Homefront. "We know she shares our unwavering commitment to supporting this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need."
Operation Homefront offers a range of programs designed to help our military families overcome a variety of financial hardships with the goal of preventing short-term struggles from devolving into a series of chronic problems that derail any hopes of a stronger, more stable, or more secure future. Founded in 2002, in the wake of September 11, the organization proudly marked 20 years of serving America's military families last month. The donation is part of a $3.8 billion donation to 465 nonprofits which Ms. Scott states includes "a portfolio of organizations that supports the ability of all people to participate in solutions."
As the negative effects of a global pandemic persist, Operation Homefront is keenly aware of the financial strains that have taken and continue to take a tremendous toll on our military families. With inflation on the rise, bills for the basics – rent, mortgages, home and car repairs, utilities, and groceries— take a larger and larger portion of a family's income and as a result, the need for our valued programs continues to grow.
This significant donation to Operation Homefront arrives as the organization launches its United We Stand campaign, a $100 million, 3-year comprehensive campaign designed to bring donors together to address the financial issues transitioning military families are facing and deliver the critical support they so urgently need.
"The trends indicate our military families are struggling more than ever and need help," said Angelo Lombardi, chairman of Operation Homefront's board of directors. "We believe, strong military families make their communities stronger, and these stronger communities, in turn, make America stronger. The Board and I are deeply grateful for Ms. Scott's investment in this amazing organization… an investment which will help ensure we are able to help strengthen our military families for the next 20 years… and more."
About Operation Homefront: Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
