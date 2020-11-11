- Legendary luggage maker Zero Halliburton® customizes its award-winning new design as a special premium travel case collection for U.S. buyers of Lexus Black Line special editions and the Inspiration edition LC 500 coupe or convertible. - Zero Halliburton's Pursuit Aluminum Collection receives Honorable Mention award in Fast Company magazine's "Best Design in North America" category in the prestigious "Innovation by Design" competition for 2020. - Zero Halliburton's partnership with Lexus is poised to expand globally after initiating with the US market