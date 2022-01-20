Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

 By Southwest Airlines Co.

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time





Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer



Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer



Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer



Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer



Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2021-financial-results-on-january-27-2022-301465373.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

