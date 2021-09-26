KAUFMAN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casey and Todd Gent, a dynamic father and daughter team, has completed their new book "Pee Wee and Buddy Go to Trades Day": a delightful tale of a dogs first time at the flea market.
When Pee Wee and Buddy's friend Gus comes to visit with news that their humans are taking them on a trip, the two elder dogs are excited and ready to go! Upon arriving at the crowded flea market, Pee Wee begins to feel a bit nervous and anxious. His friends encourage him that they will be right by his side to keep him safe the whole day.
Published by Page Publishing, Casey and Todd Gent's endearing tale follows the three old dogs on their journey through the flea market. They get pets from children, snacks, and time to play. At the end of the day Pee Wee and Buddy even get to take a new friend home, a cat named Rusty who will keep their barn safe from mice.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Pee Wee and Buddy Go to Trades Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
