HOUSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web3 Law Center is proud to announce the 1st annual Web3 Law Conference taking place April 7-8, 2022 in Austin, TX. The inaugural event will feature legal and industry experts discussing a variety of topics related to web3.
"The transition to Web3 will take time, and it is important that lawyers, law firms, business owners and developers understand the benefits and risks." The Web3 Law Conference is a perfect opportunity to get started.
Speakers lined up for the event include Commissioner Dawn DeBerry Stump, Federal Judge Alan Albright, and legal experts from the Web3 Law Center, Bracewell LLP, Littler Mendelson, P.C., and the James Street Group. These speakers will focus on topics relevant to the legal industry and web3 technologies such as blockchain technology, Smart Contracts, business formation, cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, regulatory and legal issues, and much more.
The Web3 Law Conference is being held in Austin, Texas at The Line Austin hotel. For those who can't make it to Austin, the conference will also be available remotely. The conference kicks off on April 7th and includes two full days of exciting speakers, panels, roundtable discussions, and even a fireside chat.
Conference attendees (in-person and remote) will have access to exciting opportunities including:
- Expert Q&A Sessions
- Web3 Law Center Membership
- 9+ Hours of Anticipated CLE for Lawyers
- A Conference NFT
There are also amazing opportunities available for university and law school students. Students have the opportunity to attend the Web3 Law Conference at a discounted rate, or free if they qualify for a scholarship. Students will also have access to career assistance and networking with industry leaders. This is an exciting opportunity for students interested in web3 to learn more.
Learn More about the Web3 Law Conference
You can learn more about the Web3 Law Conference by visiting https://austin22.web3law.center/. The website includes a list of speakers, a current schedule of events, and frequently asked questions about the event and venue. To join the web3 discussion now, visit the Web3 Law Center website.
Media Contact
Charles Brown, Web3 Law Center, 7132403814, cdb@web3lc.com
Carla Flores, 529982146837, cf@web3lc.com
SOURCE Web3 Law Center