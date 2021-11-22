SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season just got brighter at Valencia Hotel Group with the acclaimed portfolio that includes Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court and The George in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX, and the newly opened Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX.
The "Light Up The Night" package at all hotels in the collection includes a luxurious guest room paired with hand-crafted light up cocktails perfect for the holidays in any of their vibrant bars. In partnership with Ronald McDonald House, Valencia Hotel Group encourages guests to bring a new and unwrapped toy for donations. Monetary donations can also be made at the front desk in any of the hotels.
According to Amy Trench, Valencia Group's Corporate Director of Marketing & Public Relations, "We're thrilled that our destinations provide magical holiday experiences. We're excited to see our guests get in the holiday spirit and enjoy the festivities just steps from the front doors of our hotels."
Here are the holiday happenings in each of the cities where you find Valencia Hotel Group:
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, Experience the magic of the Holiday Lights on the River Walk. Be transported as you walk under a canopy of millions of twinkle lights, creating a magical feeling you won't soon forget.
Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Christmas in the Park is an annual holiday tradition that takes place in the heart of Downtown San Jose. This 40-year tradition is a whimsical walk-through event transforming the two-acre park into a holiday fantasy.
Lone Star Court. Delight in the festivities around Austin and enjoy town favorites such as the Austin Trail of Lights, a beloved tradition since 1965 or just steps from the hotel, visitors can enjoy the pop-up experiences at the Domain.
Cavalry Court: Enjoy Stephen C. Beachy Central Park for Christmas in the Park.. Drive or stroll through the park to view more than one million lights.
The George. Thousands of twinkling lights adorn the historic downtown of Bryan during the holiday season. Bryan will kick off the holiday season with the annual Lights On! This event includes holiday photo backdrop stations, live music at the Palace Theater, photos with Santa, and more!
Texican Court. On December 4th, enjoy "Holidays at the Heritage" featuring a parade themed "Rudolph. Light the Way." Events at Heritage Park will include live music, food vendors and more, creating a unique experience.
Cotton Court. Enjoy Texas Tech University's Carol of Lights®. This 63rd Annual Event will be running from Nov. 30 through Jan. 2. Lights adorn the University and are seen easily from the entrance at University Avenue beginning at sundown (approximately 6:30 p.m.) each evening through midnight.
For more information on planning your holiday escape, click here.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes : Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com
Media Contact
Amy Trench, Valencia Hotel Group, 210-218-4018, atrench@valenciagroup.com
SOURCE Valencia Hotel Group