Lantern Pharma Announces Scientific & Preclinical Data Indicating Blood Brain Barrier Permeability for Drug Candidate LP-184 in Glioblastoma and Potentially Other CNS Cancers

- LP-184 preclinical studies reinforce the drug compound's potential to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier with significant potency - Continued progress in advancing glioblastoma indication towards IND enabling studies - Multiple collaborations underway for GBM and potentially other CNS (Central Nervous System) & Brain cancers