AUSTIN, Texas, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin-based software company WebForce skyrocketed to the top of Inc. 5000's Class of 2021, ranking #152 out of the 5,000 candidates in this year's all-american lineup. In addition, they also ranked #8 for companies in Austin, TX, #13 in the state of Texas & #14 for companies in the software industry.
The Inc. 5000 (previously the Inc. 500) is a list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States, designed to recognize performance and success as well as provide readers with a greater overview of today's entrepreneurial landscape.
Inc. ranks its featured companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period, where total revenue growth declines with each ranking on the list. They also identify companies based on qualities like industry, state and metro area, and number of employees as well as highlighting women- and minority-led companies.
According to this year's Inc. 5000 list, WebForce achieved an impressive 2,776% leap in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. WebForce attributes this growth in revenue to their shift in focus toward online e-commerce as well as the addition of their outbound sales services.
The new outbound phone sales back-end revenue team equips businesses with their own dedicated sales team. They focus on helping organizations maximize sales by pursuing every lead source, building client trust to increase the lifetime value of their customers, and managing their online reputation for greater public perception.
Speaking to their business as a whole, WebForce focuses on offering comprehensive solutions and services to businesses that need support with marketing, ecommerce, operations & sales efforts. From their all-in-one CRM, which streamlines operations and helps users create stellar landing pages and sales funnels, to their outbound sales services, WebForce is dedicated to helping their clients achieve the results they're looking for.
Luis Madrid, co-founder of WebForce, attributes the company's success to its team of dedicated top talent as well as the excellent customers that they serve. As he stated in response to WebForce being honored in the Inc. 5000:
"More than revenue and growth, we are really proud of the impact that this has for the people we serve and for the customers who have yet to approach us for our software solutions. We are here to stay, and these results give us an exciting glimpse into the future of WebForce as we continue equipping businesses with all of the solutions they need to thrive."
Among the companies that WebForce ranks alongside are Varo Bank, Paxon Energy, and Greenlight, just to name a few. Readers of the Inc. 5000 list can filter through ranking companies based on traits like industry, location, and editors' picks. Readers can also access stories and other resources to delve deeper into the companies behind the achievements.
The Inc. 5000 list was made live on August 17th and is currently available to view online. You can see the list of companies and more resources for the Inc. 5000 here.
