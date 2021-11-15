Yonder helps you discover and book unique overnight stays and activities at farms, ranches, vineyards, and other nature immersive escapes. Each of our carefully chosen locations invites you to connect with nature and the people who steward it. Yonder was born from a true passion for the natural world and everything it offers. We’re driven by a purpose to nurture the kinship between people, plants, animals, and all living things. Get immersed in the natural world with Yonder. (PRNewsfoto/Yonder)