DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordan W. Cowman, a Labor & Employment Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Texas General Counsel Forum's (TGCF) statewide virtual continuing legal education (CLE) program, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. CDT.
Cowman will discuss "Top Ten Ethical Traps for In-House Counsel." The presentation will provide an understanding of how the rules of ethics apply to in-house counsel, some of the most common pitfalls that may land in-house counsel in ethics hot water, and how to stay on the right side of applicable ethics obligations.
TGCF has been committed to serving in-house leadership in Texas since 1998. The forum has more than 650 general and senior managing counsel members representing over 450 companies throughout the state, according to the TGCF website.
Cowman co-chairs the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's International Employment, Immigration & Workforce Strategies group. A long-time U.S. business representative to the United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Cowman is sought by businesses when issues arise concerning labor and employment litigation, counseling and compliance, including international and cross-border employment matters, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate campaigns, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues. He has assisted clients both domestically and internationally with business combinations, merger and acquisition due diligence, supply chain issues, the linkage between labor rights and trade, the eradication of forced labor and USMCA issues.
